Six Nations woman arrested at border in connection with McKenzie Meadows/Land Back Lane

OPP have arrested a Six Nations woman at the Canada/U.S. border in relation to demonstration activities at the McKenzie Meadows residential development site in Caledonia.

The woman was arrested today (Oct. 9) at the U.S./Canada border in Windsor as she was returning to Canada from visiting a relative in the United States.

Myka Burning, 40, has been charged with mischief and disobey an order of the court.

Two court injunctions are currently in effect and prohibit anyone from being on the McKenzie Meadows property, also known as 1492 Land Back Lane. Another injunction prohibits anyone from putting up road blockades in Haldimand County.

The OPP said they are continuing to gather evidence and information in an ongoing investigation into anyone who may have attended the property or put up a blockade on a road in Haldimand County.

McKenzie Meadows is a former housing development site on the south side of Caledonia. On July 19, Williams and a number of other people from Six Nations stopped construction and occupied the site. On Aug. 5, the OPP enforced an injunction to remove the people from the site, using rubber bullets in the process.

Later that day, Six Nations people re-took possession of the site and have remained there since. On Aug. 25, a judge ordered that anyone stepping foot onto McKenzie Meadows would be charged with trespassing.

