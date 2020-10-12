Manitoba First Nations leaders respond to provincial throne speech

By Nicole Wong

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Manitoba First Nations leaders shared their response to Wednesday’s provincial speech from the throne.

While organizations were pleased with the province’s commitment to reconciliation, some were concerned with other aspects of the speech such as the Bill 34 and the proposed `blockades’ legislation.

“The Speech from the Throne shares some positive steps. We are pleased that the Government of Manitoba is committed to moving forward with reconciliation,” said Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) Inc. Grand Chief Garrison Settee.

“I was looking for more in the speech as it pertained to First Nation peoples. We have gotten used to not being on this premier’s radar. The First Peoples of this land should never be an afterthought, and we will hold this government to its word when it says it wants to begin to engage in reconciliation,” said Southern Chiefs’ Organization (SCO) Grand Chief Jerry Daniels.

Both MKO and SCO appreciate the province’s acknowledgement on the importance of forging positive, respectful, and inclusive relationships with Indigenous and northern communities in regards to economic development and jobs creation.

However, the organizations believe that the government should respect the rights of First Nations and that economic prosperity cannot come at the expense of the most vulnerable. The MKO and SCO want to be included in discussions about the Manitoban economy and that the province will seek the advice of First Nation businesses and leaders.

The SCO and the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) are particularly concerned about Bill 34, a budget bill which justifies the province’s actions for clawing back funding from the Children’s Special Allowance (CSA) and end the ability of current and former children in care to take legal actions against the government.

It is estimated that the province has been siphoning approximately $338 million from the CSA that is supposed to be for First Nations children who entered the provincial child welfare system.

“It cannot be overstated how critical it is to hold the government to account and to ensure the words shared yesterday on reconciliation are not hollow. We need to know that the province of Manitoba, our Treaty partner, means what it says and that it will begin to move forward in a new and respectful way,” said Daniels.

The three organizations are collectively worried about the province’s intention to introduce legislation to prevent blockades as a response to peaceful and legal protests that took place last year.

“I am very concerned by the proposed `blockades’ legislation mentioned in the throne speech, which is intended to counter the righteous national actions of First Nations earlier this year, including here in Manitoba, in response to the unjust enforcement of the Coastal Gas Link injunction by the RCMP on Wet’suwet’en traditional territory. If this proposed legislation is passed, First Nations in Manitoba will not tolerate this attack on our civil liberties,” said AMC Grand Chief Arlen Dumas.

“It is absolutely our democratic right to protest. Earlier this year, MKO supported four First Nations that stood their ground and set up blockades in response to operations at the Keeyask construction project in Northern Manitoba,” said Settee.

The protest was resulted by failed communications attempts with Manitoba Hydro’s CEO. The CEO was only willing to come to the table once it became clear that the First Nations would not back down and would take all steps necessary to protect the health of their citizens.

Nicole Wong is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

