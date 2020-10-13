Daily
National News

URGENT CALL OUT-Six Nations Police ask for help in finding truck after two children went missing

October 13, 2020 3534 views

Six Nations Police are asking you to be on the lookout for a truck similar to what is pictured after two children went missing (SN Police Photo)

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Police are asking for information on an older model Grey Dodge Dakota after two children went missing from the community  today, Tuesday October 13, 2020 at about 1 p.m.

Police said the vehicle was last seen around 1 p.m. in the area of Third Line Road and Tuscarora Road.  Police said it is possible the vehicle, with the license plate #PINHEAD, may have already left the community.

The vehicle is being driven by two youth. A local family is extremely worried for their children and are asking for their safe return.

If you see this vehicle please call the Six Nations Police Station at 519-445-2811 or 9-1-1-.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Why a viral TikTok video struck a chord with Indigenous people 

October 13, 2020 525

By Willow Fiddler Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The smirk and chin nod as he looks into…

Read more
Daily

Fort Chipewyan solar farm opening next month, will provide 25 per cent of community’s energy 

October 13, 2020 56

By Sarah Williscraft, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Fort Chipewyan’s solar farm will begin generating power on…

Read more

Leave a Reply