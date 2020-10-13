URGENT CALL OUT-Six Nations Police ask for help in finding truck after two children went missing

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Police are asking for information on an older model Grey Dodge Dakota after two children went missing from the community today, Tuesday October 13, 2020 at about 1 p.m.

Police said the vehicle was last seen around 1 p.m. in the area of Third Line Road and Tuscarora Road. Police said it is possible the vehicle, with the license plate #PINHEAD, may have already left the community.

The vehicle is being driven by two youth. A local family is extremely worried for their children and are asking for their safe return.

If you see this vehicle please call the Six Nations Police Station at 519-445-2811 or 9-1-1-.

