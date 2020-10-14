Local News
Court orders protesters off disputed land before constitutional arguments heard

October 14, 2020 103 views
Supporters appeared outside the Cayuga Court House Friday, Oct., 5 2020. (Photo by Donna Duric)

By John Chidley-Hill THE CANADIAN PRESS An Ontario judge has once again ordered protesters to leave a construction site at the centre of an Indigenous land dispute, saying it must be left empty before constitutional arguments can be heard on the case. Justice John Harper delivered the order last Friday afternoon, the latest development in a legal battle over McKenzie Meadows. Land Defenders/protesters argue that the housing development near Caledonia, Ont., and Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation is on unceded Indigenous land. They say the development violates the sovereignty of the Haudenosaunee people. Haldimand County and Foxgate Developments both asked for injunction orders that a court granted on Aug. 25, barring everyone from the land until the matter could be resolved. But Indigenous individuals who set up…

