October 14, 2020 115 views
Mohawk Chapel celebrates 235 years

SIX NATIONS- Six Nations’ will be marking the 235th anniversary of the H.M. Royal Chapel of the Mohawk November 1, 2020 with a commemorative event . The event that has several dignitaries attending and marks National Author’s Day. Barry Hill chairman of the Mohawk Chapel Committee, also the chapel organist and author says in COVID-19 times the event will be a limited affair.to respect safety measures. It will also mark National Authors’ Day. W. Barry Hill who wrote St. Paul’s H.M. Royal Chapel of the Mohawk will be on hand to sign copies of his book a history of the chapel. Hill describes the Chapel of the Mohawks as “a crossroads of history.” The chapel, originally built by the Crown as Upper Canada’s first Protestant church was given to Loyalist…

