 Six Nations In COVID-19 Crisis, Elected Chief Pleads With Community To Stop Gatherings

COVID-19 Surging at Six Nations

By Lynda Powless

Editor

Six Nations Police increasing patrols through community in move to keep community COVID-19 safe

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Six Nations Elected Chief Mark warned Wednesday night the community is in a COVID-19 crisis with 23 active cases surfacing and more feared within the community.

“We come together at a time that sees our entire community are in a state of crisis,” he said in a radio address on Six Nations radio CKRZ Wednesday evening. “ Some of our members have failed to do their part in ‘Project Protect Our People’ and lives are now at risk.”

In the 15 minute COVID-19 address, the first of many to come, he said it is time for Six Nations to come together. “Now we must set aside our personal and political differences and come together for the overall health of all our members.”

Health Services director Lori Davis-Hill said COVID-19 is surging at Six Nations spurring the COVID-19 bulletins.

Elected Chief Hill said he is concerned the 23 cases will grow after statistics from the holiday weekend are available. “I am worried more confirmed cases will be revealed from gatherings over our Thanksgiving weekend,” he said.

He announced as a result of the crisis Six Nations police are now increasing patrols in the Six Nations community.

To date the local COVID Assessment Centre has completed over 2,385 tests and more are booked. Health Director Lori-Davis-Hill said the hours have been extended at the testing centre located at the Six Nations Recreation Complex on Fourth Line.

She said Six Nations is fortunate to have its own testing and assessment centre with testing times now growing longer in surrounding communities but she warned the community is at risk. “Currently we have a significant community transmission that is extremely alarming.” She said individuals within the community must act as if “each of us have COVID 19 and do not want to give it to anyone else and as if everyone else has COVID-19 and we don’t want to get it.” She urged community members to use COVID-19 health protocols at all times.

She said the surge in cases is a result of internal community transmission that is directly associated with community members holding private gatherings at Six Nations. “We need the community to understand how serious this is.” She said the “public health and health services are stretched extremely thin and without them it will be that much more difficult to protect our people.”

She urged community members if they have symptoms call the centre.

Elected Chief Hill said he wanted in particular to address young people in the community saying they have a “vital role to play in the recovery of our community.” He said youth need to make smarter and safer decisions when leaving their homes.

He told them in the radio address “I know it is really hard not being able to socialize,” but he said, for the sake of grandparents, elders and the vulnerable within Six Nations youth should consider “what would be more worse. Not being able to socialize with your friends for now, or seeing your family suffer through COVID-19, or even worse, attending funerals.”

He said “We know there is significant transmission of COVID-19 within our younger demographic and are calling upon our youth to be leaders during this pandemic by making safer, smarter choices. Just say no to gatherings which is the smartest decision to make at this time.”

Health Director Lori Davis-Hill said the Six Nations Emergency Control Group meets regularly and is considering moving back from the current community state of 2.5 to 2. That could see some closures of facilities occur.

She said as a precaution non-essential visitors to Iroquois lodge are not permitted at this time.

She said the “smartest thing community members can do at this time is to rethink attending gatherings with other households. Community transmission is here at Six Nations and it is very serious.”

For those who don’t know what community transmission is, she said it means “there is no clear source from where COVID-19 has originated from.”

Elected Chief Mark Hill said “It needs to be stressed that planning or attending gatherings is not a wise decision with the rise in cases.” He said the community must tighten up all social circles and follow all the COVID-19 health protocols form washing hands, to masks to sanitizing.

Davis-Hill warned the community to cut their travel if they cannot remember where they have been in the past 14 days. She said contract tracing is only as effective as the information the community can provide. She said if you cannot recall where you have been over the past 14 days or who you came into contact with rethink your activities.

She said it important “now more than ever to follow core health principles; staying home when ill, only leave for essential purposes, maintain physical distances from others outside your household, gather only with those within your household, wash your hands or use a sanitizer, wear a face cover and clean commonly touched surfaces within your home and include your phone, keys, door handles etc.

Elected Chief Mark Hill said the checkpoints Six Nations erected in the spring will not be re-established. He said they are also “pleading with local businesses to ramp up screening and check everyone coming into your businesses. And (we are) pleading to any visitors coming here to respect our COVID-19 restrictions. The 14 day isolation is still in effect for those travelling across the border.

Davis-Hill warned “we must also be cautious of nearby hot areas, Toronto Peel, Hamilton. Do not travel to those hotspot areas unless it is absolutely necessary and follow precautions when you are out.”

You can call the Assement Centre at 1-855-977-7737 or locally 226-4469909

