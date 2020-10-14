Six Nations Paramedics remember

Paramedic Memorial Bell makes its way to Six Nations By Josh Giles Writer They remembered. Paramedics who lost their lives in service to their community. Like Dustin Dagenais, 34, of Moose Factory, Ont. A First Nations man who worked out of the northern services. While working for Ornge in 2013 he was among a crew responding June 1, 2013 by helicopter from Moosonee to pick up a patient at Attawapiskat when contact was lost shortly after takeoff. The crash site was found at daybreak a few kilometres away from the launch site. His name is on the list. Six Nations Paramedic’s Service gathered and listened as each name was read and the bell tolled, echoing through Veteran’s Park. Six Nations Paramedics hosted a “Remember the Fallen” ceremony for the first…



