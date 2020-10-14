Six Nations positive Covid-19 cases rising as more reported

By Lynda Powless Writer A sudden rise in COVID-19 positive cases is pushing Six Nations into crisis numbers and could move the community back to Level 2 openings. Six Nations now has 14 active cases and 33 probable cases. Six Nations Health says the spike in cases are associated with private gatherings, members travelling from one gathering to the next which is very saddening when local public health measures stressed against doing exactly this. Ohsweken Public Health and Six Nations Health Services staff continued testing over the weekend and into this week. “Our health care staff are exhausted, and contact-tracing is not yet complete. Health care perspectives and advice can’t be ignored; they are working around the clock to keep us safe.” Said Director of Health Services Lori Davis Hill, “We…



