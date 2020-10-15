Daily
National News

Documentarian Alanis Obomsawin wins $100,000 Glenn Gould Prize 

October 15, 2020 64 views

By David Friend

THE CANADIAN PRESS

TORONTO-Documentary filmmaker Alanis Obomsawin has won the $100,000 Glenn Gould Prize recognizing her lifetime contribution to the arts.

The 88-year-old, who is also a musician, was selected by a jury of her peers in recognition of her dedication to chronicling the lives and concerns of First Nations people.

Obomsawin has directed more than 50 films over her half-century career at the National Film Board, including landmark documentaries “Incident at Restigouche,” and “Kanehsatake: 270 Years of Resistance.”

Established in 1987, the Glenn Gould Prize is awarded in honour of the acclaimed Canadian piano virtuoso, who died in 1982 at age 50 after suffering a stroke.

The prize, which is handed out every other year, has been awarded to American opera singer Jessye Norman, American composer Philip Glass, Canadian theatre icon Robert Lepage and Leonard Cohen in recent years.

Grammy-winning musician and visual artist ?Laurie Anderson ?was the chairperson of this year’s international jury.

The other jury members span an array of creative disciplines, including pianist Surojeet Chatterji?, writer-photographer ?Teju Cole, music producer A.R. Rahman, author ?Neil Gaiman, Arcade Fire’s Richard Reed Parry? and Canadian actress ?Tatiana Maslany.

Obomsawin will also choose a young artist or ensemble to receive the $15,000 City of Toronto Glenn Gould Protege Prize later this year.

 This report by The Canadian Press was first published October 15, 2020.

 

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Meet 10 Indigenous candidates running in B.C.’s provincial election 

October 15, 2020 65

By Odette Auger Local Journalism Initiative Reporter On Oct. 24, B.C. will elect 87 members of…

Read more
Daily

Feds can use spending power to fight anti Indigenous racism in health care: Miller 

October 15, 2020 57

OTTAWA- Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller says the federal government is ready to use its financial…

Read more

Leave a Reply