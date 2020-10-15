Indigenous lobster fishery presses ahead despite confrontations in Nova Scotia

DIGBY, N.S.- A First Nations chief in Nova Scotia says his band’s self-regulated lobster fishery will press ahead despite opposition from non-Indigenous commercial fishers that erupted in threats and violence this week.

Chief Mike Sack of the Sipekne’katik First Nation is expected to hold a news conference today after angry mobs damaged two facilities that handle lobster catches from Mi’kmaq fishers.

RCMP have confirmed that about 200 people were present at two violent clashes Tuesday outside lobster pounds in New Edinburgh and Middle West Pubnico.

The non-Indigenous protesters say they are opposed to the Mi’kmaq’s decision to start a commercial lobster fishing business that has operated outside the federally regulated lobster season since mid-September.

Sack argues Indigenous people in Atlantic Canada and Quebec have a treaty right to fish where and when they want, based on a 1999 Supreme Court of Canada decision that cites treaties signed by the Crown in the 1700s.

Many non-Indigenous critics, however, cite a clarification issued four months after the 1999 ruling stating the Mi’kmaq’s treaty rights would be subject to federal regulations to ensure conservation of the resource.

The chief is asking his people not to react to the latest incidents and to avoid violence, saying he wants them “to take the high road.”

Meanwhile, a Mi’kmaq activist issued a statement Thursday announcing that “livelihood lobster” recently caught by Indigenous fishers would be offered for sale outside the Nova Scotia legislature on Friday at noon.

Cheryl Maloney, former president of the Nova Scotia Native Women’s Association, said the event will be used to draw attention to the fact that provincial regulations prevent the sale of fish caught by persons who do not hold a valid commercial fishing license.

“This provision is unconstitutional since it excludes Mi’kmaq from selling lawfully caught fish under the Peace & Friendship Treaties of 1760-1761 and represents an infringement of their right to a livelihood, as affirmed by the Supreme Court of Canada,”

Maloney said in the statement.

“Without access to a market to sell and trade treaty fish, Mi’kmaw cannot sustain themselves, their families, or their communities, and Section 35 of the Constitution affirming the inherent and treaty rights of Aboriginal peoples is negated.”

Maloney said the provincial regulations must be changed to reflect the rights affirmed in the Supreme Court decision.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2020.

