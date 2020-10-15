One person killed, four others hospitalized after car hits tree at Six Nations

Six Nations Police are investigating a single car accident that has claimed the life of one person (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Police are investigating a fatal single car accident today October 15th, 2020, at 5:22 AM, on Fourth Line Road, west of Chiefswood Road in the Village of Ohsweken.

Police said upon arrival at the scene five occupants were found to have been travelling in a 2009 black Mercedes Benz at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was headed west bound and lost control, striking a tree. Police are in the preliminary stages of the investigation at this time.

One occupant was confirmed deceased at the scene and four others were transported to the hospital. The injuries are ranging from life threatening to serious. Police are in the process of notifying the next of kin and other family members of those that were involved in the collision.

Traffic re-construction officers from Six Nations Police and the Ontario Provincial Police attended the scene.

Police continue to investigate as the roadway is closed at this time.

Anyone with information or may have witnessed the collision, is asked to please contact Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Detective Constable Priscilla Staats at the same number provided.

