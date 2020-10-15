Daily
Six Nations Police Investigating Fourth Line Accident

October 15, 2020 68 views

Six Nations Police are investigating a car accident on Fourth Line today Thursday Oct., 15, 2020. (Photo by Jim C Powless)

OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Six Nations Police were on the scene of a vehicle accident today on Fourth Line in front of the Six Nations  Recreation Complex that houses the COVID-19 Assessment Centre entrance.  The roadway has been blocked off and traffic is asked to take an alternate route. Six Nations Police were still on the scene at 11:10 am. today. Six Nations Police have not returned Turtle Island News calls for information. Anyone with appointments at the assessment centre are being asked to enter through the Lawerence Jonathan Lane entrance.

