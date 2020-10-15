Daily
St Regis Mohawks Expand COVID-19 Travel Advisory To Include Six Nations

October 15, 2020 364 views

ST REGIS NY- The St Regis Mohawk community has expanded its travel advisory to include Six Nations of the Grand in its COVID-19 exclusion areas that will require its citizens to quarantine if they visit the community.

The announcement came after Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill announced Wednesday night Six Nations was in a COVID-19 crisis with 23 cases and feared more would be coming after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. In a radio address he also said Six Nations Police are now stepping up patrols of the community as a result of the increase in cases and urged the community to stop large gatherings while asking youth to take a leadership role in not holding parties.

St Regis’ Emergency Operations Centre send out a press release  Wednesday saying it has included the community of Six Nations of the Grand River to the list of exclusion areas within their 300-mile travel radius.

The decision was based on a recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the Six Nations’ community.

The travel advisory now includes the Six Nations of the Grand River, Kahnawà:ke, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, the Greater Toronto Area, New York City and Long Island.

St Regis officials are reminding individuals that COVID-19 is a significant threat to Indigenous communities because of underlying health conditions that are more prevalent in the population.

Individuals who travel beyond the 300-mile travel radius or to an identified exclusion area must quarantine at home for 14 days.

