The latest developments on COVID 19 in Canada

October 15 2020

12:15 p.m.

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller says the federal government knows of 209 active cases of COVID-19 on First Nations and in Indigenous communities.

He says the figures are troubling and a sign of the pandemic’s resurgence across the country.

Indigenous leaders worked hard to get the first wave under control and he says they can do it again with proper federal support.

—

11:15 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 969 cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Health officials are reporting another 22 deaths linked to the virus that they say occurred at earlier dates.

The province says hospitalizations increased by five compared with the prior day, for a total of 493.

There are 83 patients in intensive care, an rise of three.

—

10:30 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 783 new cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths related to the coronavirus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 239 of the new cases are in Toronto, 136 are in Peel Region, 127 are in York Region and 89 are in Ottawa.

She says there are 779 newly resolved cases.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2020.

