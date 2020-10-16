Daily
National News

Provinces need to address racism in the health care system: Trudeau 

October 16, 2020 56 views

OTTAWA-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says provinces must do more to address racism in the health-care system, saying reconciliation with Indigenous people is not up to the federal government alone.

The issue of anti-Indigenous racism in health care gained new attention from outrage over the treatment of Joyce Echaquan, who used her phone to livestream hospital staff using racist slurs against her as she lay dying in a Quebec hospital last month.

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said Thursday the federal government is ready to use its financial leverage over the health system to fight anti-Indigenous racism there.

Trudeau says he is confident there will be significant improvements in how the health-care system treats First Nations, Metis and Inuit.

He says he does not want to leap to any conclusions about what Ottawa might do if that is not the case.

Miller and Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett are meeting hundreds of Indigenous leaders, health-care professionals and government officials today to discuss the issue.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct 16. 2020.

 

___

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Policing must be adequate to keep ‘everyone’ safe in Indigenous lobster dispute: PM

October 16, 2020 62

 Cheryl Maloney, a member of the Sipekne’katik band set up to sell lobster in front of…

Read more
Daily

Six Nations closes schools until 2021 in COVID-19 fight

October 16, 2020 708

By Lynda Powless Editor SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations has been in a State of…

Read more

Leave a Reply