OPP seeking public assistance after stones and feces thrown at cruisers

October 21, 2020 377 views

CALEDONIA, ONT-OPP said they are seeking assistance from the public after rocks and a pail of feces were thrown at them on Argyle Street in Caledonia Wednesday, Oct., 21, 2020 at about 2 p.m.

OPP said they were parked on ARgyle Street in Caledonia when two male demonstrators from the McKenzie Meadows site approached them and threw rocks and a bucket of feces at the officers. OPP said one cruiser was damaged, but no injuries were sustained.  OPP said when they approached the demonstrators they fled the area on foot. The investigation is ongoing.

OPP are asking the public if you have information, please call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

