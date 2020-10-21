Two girls approached by unknown man, Brantford Police warn parents be careful as Halloween approaches

BRANTFORD, ONT-The Brantford Police Service received a report from a concerned citizen to advise that on Friday, September 25, 2020 an unknown, adult male had approached two young females (ages 8 and 12) who were walking in the Brantwood Park Road and Powerline Road area.

The unknown man, driving a motor vehicle stopped and asked if the girls would like some candy. The male did not leave his vehicle and the girls returned home unharmed.

The driver was described as being male, white, mid 20’s in age with a thin beard that appeared to be brown in colour and a thin face structure. The male had a deep speaking voice and was wearing a dark coloured hoodie and a plain grey hat. The male was driving a black, four door sedan with tinted windows. The make and model of the car is unknown. The male has not returned to the area since the initial incident.

The Branford Police Service is asking that the community be made aware of this incident. Residents within the local community have previously been advised of this incident, which was promptly investigated.

As we approach Halloween, Brantford Police Service is encouraging parents to educate their children about the dangers of interacting with strangers and to contact police should they observe any suspicious behavior.

The Brantford Police Service is continuing to investigate this incident and would ask anyone with information to please contact Detective Christine McCallum at the Brantford Police Service 519-756-7050 ext 2269.

