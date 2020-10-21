UPDATE-One man identified after rocks and feces thrown at OPP

CALEDONIA, ONT-OPP said they have identified one of two men wanted after rocks and a pail of feces were thrown at OPP on Argyle Street in Caledonia Wed., Oct., 21, 2020 at about 2 p.m.

OPP are seeking assistance from the public in identifying the second man.

OPP said they were parked on Argyle Street in Caledonia when two male demonstrators from the McKenzie Meadows site approached them and threw rocks and a bucket of feces at the officers. OPP said one cruiser was damaged, but

no injuries were sustained. OPP said when they approached the demonstrators they fled the area on foot. The investigation is ongoing.

OPP are asking the public if you have information, please call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

