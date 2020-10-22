Daily
National News

Judge grants permanent injunction against Six Nations land dispute

October 22, 2020 350 views

    Ontario Judge bars those facing contempt of court orders for being on the land from appearing or defending themselves  in court

CAYUGA, ONT- An Ontario judge has ordered  1492 Land Back Lane land defenders to permanently leave a construction site at the centre of a Six Nations land dispute while refusing to hear arguments from them.

Justice John Harper says he was issuing a permanent injunction  based soley on  hearing arguments from Haldimand County and Foxgate Developments in the legal battle over the McKenzie Meadows housing development.

Demonstrators, who preferr to be called Land Defenders, argued that the housing development near Caledonia, Ont., and Six Nations of the Grand River is being built on unceded Six Nations land.

The Land Defenders, along with supporters  have been on the site for months. Ontario Provincial Police say 33 people have been arrested to date in relation to the action.

A temporary injunction order was granted in August and Harper says it will remain in place until the permanent order is signed.

Harper also ruled that Skyler Williams, a Six Nations man named on the August injunction, could not represent himself in court or present constitutional arguments in the case because he and others were in contempt of the court’s orders.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2020.

