OPP tactic may have sparked road closure and fires shutting down Argyle Street outside Caledonia

By Lynda Powless
Editor
A strong OPP presence on Argyle Street at Sixth Line may have sparked a violent altercation between OPP and Six Nations people after a Cayuga Court Judge ruled an injunction will remain on McKenzie Meadows housing development site known as 1492 Land Back Lane today. The housing development is caught up in a Six Nations land dispute.
Sixth Line and Argyle street have been shut down. Tire fires have been set on Argyle Street and a hydro pole is on fire. There have been reports of OPP shooting rubber bullets and using taser guns.
OPP have also blocked Argyle Street South coming out of Caledonia between Braemar Ave., and Hwy 6. Hwy 6 between Fourth Line and Greens and the Caledonia Bypass has also been blocked by OPP.