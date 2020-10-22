OPP tactic may have sparked road closure and fires shutting down Argyle Street outside Caledonia

By Lynda Powless

Editor

A strong OPP presence on Argyle Street at Sixth Line may have sparked a violent altercation between OPP and Six Nations people after a Cayuga Court Judge ruled an injunction will remain on McKenzie Meadows housing development site known as 1492 Land Back Lane today. The housing development is caught up in a Six Nations land dispute.

Sixth Line and Argyle street have been shut down. Tire fires have been set on Argyle Street and a hydro pole is on fire. There have been reports of OPP shooting rubber bullets and using taser guns.

OPP have also blocked Argyle Street South coming out of Caledonia between Braemar Ave., and Hwy 6. Hwy 6 between Fourth Line and Greens and the Caledonia Bypass has also been blocked by OPP.

OPP have posted to twitter that cruisers parked on Argyle Street were approached by McKenzie Meadows protestors and that cruisers were heavily damaged as protest violence escalated. They did not indicate what the damage was or what instigated the altercation. OPP said for their safety, OPP members used “appropriate non-lethal force in response. “ OPP said there were no injuries and an investigation is underway. However, at least one Six Nations man was tasered.

