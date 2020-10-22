Six Nations COVID-19 cases hit 33, nationally Indigenous Services Canada says cases not slowing down

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Six Nations now has 33 postive or active COVID-19 cases. The cases began rising just before the Thanksgiving weekend with Elected Chief Mark Hill warning the community was in a COVID crisis. The community has had a total of 74 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Six Nations Health Services has said the increase in local COVID-19 cases is internal transmission and is urging community members to stay home, not hold large gatherings and follow COVID-19 protocals.

According to Indigenous Services Canada, (ISC) as of Oct., 19, and since the pandemic began, there have been a total of 1,040 on reserve cases of COVID-19 country wide. There are now 300 active cases of COVID-19 on First Nations reserves across the country with 160 new cases reported last week and the majority of those on-reserve cases occurred in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario. There have been 14 First Nations people who succumbed to the disease. ISC stats sow a total of 726 First Nations people have recovered from COVID-19.

ISC stats show that as of Sept. 30, the percentage of First Nations people living on reserve are reporting positive for COVID-19 at a rate of one-third of the general Canadian population.

ISC updates are warning the curve is not slowing down.

The update says “In order to flatten the curve, individuals should continue to be careful and listen to the advice of public health experts. The more cases there are in the community, the greater the opportunity for the virus to be introduced into workplaces, schools and vulnerable settings like long-term care centres.”

Here is a list of COVID-19 Symptoms

new or worsening cough

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

temperature equal to or over 38°C

feeling feverish

chills

fatigue or weakness

muscle or body aches

new loss of smell or taste

headache

gastrointestinal symptoms (abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting)

feeling very unwell

If you think you may have COVID-19, please consult your local health department to book an appointment at a screening clinic.

Six Nations Band members can reach the Six Nations COVID-19 Assessment Centre toll free at 1-855-977-7737 or locally at 226-446-9909

