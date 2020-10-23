Daily
National News

COVID-19 Case at the NATIONS/NewStart Program, but person not at program for more than 2 weeks

October 23, 2020 104 views

SIX NATIONS-  A person attending the NATIONS/Six Nations NewStart program on Third Line  has tested positive for COVID-19.

Principal Jeff Benner said Friday (Oct., 23, 2020) Six Nations Health Services has confirmed a case of COVID-19 at the program but, he said the person has not been at the  program for more than two weeks.

He said for  privacy reasons, the identity of this individual will not be disclosed.

He said the individual has been directed by public health to self-isolate for 14 days, along with any family members who reside in the same household.

He said  because the person has not been at the program for more than two weeks  they are not aware of any NATIONS/NewStart or Hagersville Secondary students or staff who have been identified as close contacts. But he said if they receive additional information from Six Nations Health Services,  they will let the community know as soon as possible.

He said the NATIONS/NewStart program remains open and staff there will ensure learning continues for anyone required to self-isolate.

He issued a friendly reminder that all Hagersville Secondary and NATIONS/NewStart students and staff are required to monitor their health daily. If symptoms consistent with COVID-19 develop, please contact your primary health care provider. Anyone concerned that they may have developed or been exposed to COVID-19 is encouraged to get tested.

If you have any questions, please take a look at the COVID-19 Frequently Asked Questions on the board’s at www.granderie.ca or you can contact us here at the school.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Assembly of First Nations has ‘lost confidence’ in RCMP commissioner, says Bellegarde

October 23, 2020 47

OTTAWA- The head of the Assembly of First Nations says he is set to tell Prime…

Read more
Daily

Ford calls for talks in Indigenous land dispute, condemns violence

October 23, 2020 107

TORONTO- Ontario’s premier is calling for demonstrators in an Indigenous land dispute to engage in peaceful…

Read more

Leave a Reply