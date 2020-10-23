Six Nations Elected Council says unity a priority

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- In a statement released Friday evening Six Nations Elected Council said it is calling for “calm, peaceful and respectful relations on all sides,” after an altercation between OPP and Six Nations land defenders erupted into violence Thursday night.

The statement said the council acknowledges “the tensions in our community and are committed to taking actions to repair relations here at Six Nations.”

The statement says “we recognize that the accommodation agreement at McKenzie Meadows is one of the concerns. We want you to know that we did it because we thought it was a benefit to our community. We have heard from many community members that they feel it was not the best decision for the Territory, and we are listening. We are bound to the agreement, but please know that we have learned from it. We commit to you that we can, and will do better.”

The statement says SNEC does not condone violence. “We do not condone the violence or destruction of property and we are calling for calm to refocus our minds.”

But they add the deicsion by an Ontario judge to place a permanent injunction on the property is disconcerning.

“We are disturbed with the judgement handed down yesterday by Justice Harper, as it proves that systemic racism is alive and well in this country, including in the judicial system.”

The statement says “We hope in the days ahead, that we can work in unity to focus on the common goal of addressing our Six Nations Land Claims. It’s time for the federal and provincial governments to right their wrongs.

SNEC says as a sign of good faith they are going to lift injunctions against Six Nations people on their own lands at the Burtch farm property and band office. Both injunctions were put in place under former Elected Chief Ava Hill and her council.

“In good faith, we as the 58th Elected Council, motioned to remove the injunctions imposed on our own people at the Burtch property and the Central Administration Building.”

