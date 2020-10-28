 In Loving Memory the world salutes Vernon Henhawk and Kamren Powless.

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Six Nations has been mourning since the loss of Vernon Henhawk and Kamren Powless, but the lacrosse community all around the world has been sending love to the Henhawk and Powless families. Both Vernon and Kameron were very involved with the game of lacrosse and were part of the Six Nations Minor Lacrosse Association (SNMLA), who have been doing their part to support both families.

The SNMLA through Cubb McNaughton and Neil Henhawk organized a stick salute last week for all SNMLA members to come and say their final goodbyes to the boys. Although Six Nations was the nucleus of where it all started, the stick salute quickly spread. “Let’s all raise our sticks in memory of Vernon and Kamren and in support of our friends in Six Nations,” Ontario Series Lacrosse said.

The stick salute spread across Ontario, and then into the rest of Canada spreading to the other end of the country. With love being sent all the way from Abbotsford, British Columbia. “This morning we had a game and our U15 players, coaches and parents want to let you know our thoughts are with you in this time of sadness,” said Valley Attack Lacrosse. “Lacrosse is a community and family sport. We are thinking of you.”

It even reached all the way to Africa. “Indeed, Six Nations fans have lost lacrosse icons but their legacy will leave on for generations to know,” Uganda Lacrosse said. “We would hope that in some way, our acts and words of support may help bring a little bit of peace and solace in this time of sadness.” These are just a few of the dozens, and dozens of stick salutes that have been flooding in over the course of a few days to the SNMLA, as well as the whole family.

Lacrosse is called the medicine game for a reason. It’s a game of healing, and through it the world is showing its love to Six Nations and the families that have been affected by this tragic loss.

Uganda Stick Salute: Uganda Lacrosse is sending their love all the way to Six Nations.

BC Stick Salute: Valley Attack Lacrosse in British Columbia sent its their support.

