March marks 236th anniversary of Six Nations land treaty

October 28, 2020 103 views
Six Nations people and supporters march down Argyle Street Sunday marking the 236th anniversary of the Haldimand Deed to southern Ontario lands. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

Six Nations marks Haldimand Deed to Southern Ontario Lands By Lynda Powless Editor Ironically it’s been 102 days since self identified land defenders walked onto the McKenzie Meadows housing development reclaiming Six Nations unceded lands. And Sunday marked 265 years since the Haldimand Treaty granted lands six miles on either side of the Grand River to Six Nations  The two time lines merged Sunday when over 100 Six Nations people took to Argyle Street to mark the anniversary of the treaty that gave them the land the controversial 200 unit McKenzie Meadows subdivision would sit on. Carrying flags, banners and placards the crowd walked past a dark spot in the roadway where a tire fire had been lit after an altercation erupted with OPP last week. They walked past the…

