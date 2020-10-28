Daily
Sports

National Lacrosse League will wait until April to attempt to start next season 

October 28, 2020 34 views

PHILADELPHIA- The National Lacrosse League hopes to start its next season in April. The NLL said Wednesday it is targeting the weekend of April 9-11 to begin play during the COVID-19 pandemic. The season has traditionally started in December or January. Training camps prior to the league’s 35th season would start in March, with some virtual and some in-person. The league has not announced how many games will be played. The NLL said it is working on several scenarios to deal with regional and federal restrictions. The league has five Canadian teams, the Halifax Thunderbirds, Toronto Rock, Saskatchewan Rush, Calgary Roughnecks and Vancouver Warriors, and eight American teams. The 2019-20 NLL season was suspended in March and eventually cancelled. “We are working with all teams to provide the safest environment…

