COVID-10 outbreak at Caledonia McKinnon Park Secondary School

Brantford, Ont. – The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit declared a COVID-19 outbreak at McKinnon Park Secondary School in Caledonia Thursday October 28 2020 Grand Erie District School Board (GEDSB) officials announced.

GEDSB officials said it marks the second COVID-19 case at the school came in Thursday afternoon. The first case was identified on Sunday (October 25). McKinnon Park has more than 700 students in Grades 9-12.

The GEDSB said the outbreak will be closely monitored and reported on by the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit. The health unit is connecting with students, staff and families who have been deemed close contacts to these COVID-19 cases. If further close contacts are identified, the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit will let the school know as soon as possible.

McKinnon Park Secondary School remains open. Grand Erie custodians continue to complete their disinfecting of the school each night. Moving forward, McKinnon Park staff will work with students and families to ensure learning continues for those required to self-isolate.

“Our priority is always the health and well-being of our students and staff,” said JoAnna Roberto, Director of Education. “As we move forward together, we’ll continue to work in tandem with the Haldimand-Norfolk Heath Unit. We’re confident in the preventative measures we’ve taken to deal with COVID-19 as well as the protocols we have in place to quickly identify and respond to cases along with our health care partners.”

All Grand Erie students and staff are required to monitor their health daily and must pass the COVID-19 School and Child Care Screening Tool before attending school. If students or staff develop symptoms consistent with COVID-19, they are required to contact their primary health care provider. Anyone concerned that they may have developed or been exposed to COVID-19 is encouraged to get tested.

Grand Erie District School Board represents nearly18,000 students in 58 elementary schools and more than 7,300 students in 14 secondary schools within the City of Brantford and the Counties of Brant, Haldimand, and Norfolk as well as secondary students from Six Nations of the Grand River and Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation. With a dedicated staff of more than 2,500, Grand Erie remains committed to its goal of Success for Every Student.

