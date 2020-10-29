SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Six Nations has two new cases of COVID-19. The two positive cases were confirmed Wednesday, October 28th at 9:00 p.m. In the past seven days Six Nations has had 16 new cases. No further details were made available.

Six Nations has had a total of 90 cases with 69 of those resolved. There are currently 24 active cases, two positive and one resolved.

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit declared a COVID-19 outbreak at McKinnon Park Secondary School in Caledonia Thursday October 28 2020 . Six Nations students attend the high school.

Grand Erie District School Board (GEDSB) officials said it marks the second COVID-19 case at the school. The first case was identified on Sunday (October 25). McKinnon Park has more than 700 students in Grades 9-12. However details on whether the two cases were students or staff has not been released. But the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit said it is monitoring.

A popular golf course on the border of Six Nations closed its doors Oct., 20 when two employees tested positive for COVID-19. All staff were then tested with those tests revealing two more employees had contracted COVID-19.

In a statement released Oct. 23, club management said they were “very taken aback” when the health unit decided to extend the shutdown as the investigation into the outbreak continues. “We have worked extremely hard on being open and transparent throughout this entire process and will continue to do so moving forward,” MontHill’s statement read. “We hope Public Health’s decision to temporarily close our doors does not affect other businesses who are trying to be proactive with regards to their communications with the public about issues surrounding COVID-19.”

Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, Haldimand-Norfolk’s chief medical officer of health, said MontHill had been ordered to stay closed in consideration of employees’ health and to limit the chance of transmitting the virus to the public. He said there is a higher risk of transmission at the club’s restaurant since diners spend prolonged time indoors without wearing masks.

Here is a list of COVID-19 Symptoms

new or worsening cough

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

temperature equal to or over 38°C

feeling feverish

chills

fatigue or weakness

muscle or body aches

new loss of smell or taste

headache

gastrointestinal symptoms (abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting)

feeling very unwell

If you think you may have COVID-19, please consult your local health department to book an appointment at a screening clinic.

Six Nations Band members can reach the Six Nations COVID-19 Assessment Centre toll free at 1-855-977-7737 or locally at 226-446-9909

Add Your Voice