Daily
National News

Father and son found dead after weeklong search near Pemberton, B.C.

October 30, 2020 79 views

PEMBERTON, B.C.- A seven-day search for two mushroom pickers in British Columbia has ended with both found dead.

RCMP Sgt. Sascha Banks says the body of 48-year-old Peter Oleski was found Thursday by a volunteer search group from the Lil’wat Nation.

Search and rescue teams found the body of 21-year-old River Leo a short time later.

The father and son had set out for a day of mushroom picking last Thursday in the mountains overlooking the community of Pemberton, 150 kilometres north of Vancouver.

Members of the Lil’wat Nation, Stl’atl’imx Tribal Police, RCMP, Comox 442 Squadron and dozens of search teams from around B.C.

helped with the extensive search.

Banks says the Stl’atl’imx Tribal Police and Pemberton RCMP will work with the BC Coroners Service to investigate the deaths.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2020.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Feds add $204M for anti pandemic measures in Indigenous communities and institutions 

October 30, 2020 15

By Maan Alhmidi THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa will spend an…

Read more
Daily

Ontario First Nations seeing the benefits of drone deliveries 

October 30, 2020 34

By Adam Laskaris Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Recent drone delivery projects in two First Nations communities…

Read more

Leave a Reply