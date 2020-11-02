COVID-19 Outbreak declared at Salon Mirage in Brantford

October 31, 2020

BRANTFORD, ON – The Brant County Health Unit (BCHU) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Salon Mirage at Lynden Park Mall in Brantford.

The outbreak was declared on October 30, after three cases of COVID-19 were found in individuals that did not have clear, identifiable transmission sources outside of this establishment. These individuals were present at this business between October 22 and October 28, during the period where they could have passed the illness to others. As of now, no customers have tested positive for COVID-19.

As per typical case and contact management protocols, the individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been directed to self-isolate for 10 days.

BCHU has conducted an investigation into the infection prevention and control practices at this business and found it to be compliant with the current recommended guidelines. BCHU’s investigation also found this location to have kept accurate and up-to-date logs of customers and clients who visited.

“It’s important that businesses that serve the public keep accurate contact logs of customers,” says Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke, Acting Medical Officer of Health. “It’s equally as important for customers or clients to offer correct contact information when visiting these types of establishments. This aides us tremendously in ensuring those who may have been exposed are notified and take the proper next steps.”

BCHU is in the process of contacting all those identified all close contacts to instruct them of next steps. These close contacts have been identified from the establishment’s contact logs. If residents who may have visited this business are not contacted by BCHU, they

