Tainted Halloween candy in Brantford

BRANTFORD- The Brantford Police Service are investigating after two seperate incidents of tainted Halloween candy were received including a needle inserted into a piece of candy and a razor blade found in a chocolate bar after Trick-or-Treating Halloween night, Saturday, October 31, 2020.

Police said they received a report from a citizen who said they had found a needle in a piece of candy collected in the Brier Park area Saturday, October 31, 2020. Police said they recieved another report of tainted candy from a resident who said they found a razor blade in a chocolate bar after Trick-or-Treating in Eagle Place.

The Branford Police Service are reminding parents and caregivers to thoroughly check candy collected from Trick-or-Treating prior to consumption, and discard any items which are open and appear suspicious.

The Brantford Police Service is continuing to investigate these incidents and would ask anyone with information to please contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050.

