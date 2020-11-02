Daily
National News

Tainted Halloween candy in Brantford

November 2, 2020 141 views

BRANTFORD- The Brantford Police Service  are investigating after two seperate incidents of tainted Halloween candy were received including a needle inserted into a piece of candy and a razor blade found in a chocolate bar after Trick-or-Treating Halloween night, Saturday, October 31, 2020.

Police said they received a report from a citizen who said they had found a needle in a piece of candy collected in the Brier Park area  Saturday, October 31, 2020. Police said they recieved another report of tainted candy from a resident who said they found a razor blade in a chocolate bar after Trick-or-Treating in Eagle Place.

The Branford Police Service  are reminding parents and caregivers to thoroughly check candy collected from Trick-or-Treating prior to consumption, and discard any items which are open and appear suspicious.

The Brantford Police Service is continuing to investigate these incidents and would ask anyone with information to please contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Judge dismisses defamation claim by Dakota Access protester 

November 2, 2020 67

By James MacPherson THE ASSOCIATED PRESS BISMARCK, N.D.- A federal judge has dismissed part of a…

Read more
Daily

Parry Sound High School walks for Chanie Wenjack and residential school awareness 

November 2, 2020 23

By Sarah Cooke, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Chanie Wenjack was a 12-year-old Anishinaabe child who died…

Read more

Leave a Reply