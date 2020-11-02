Parry Sound High School walks for Chanie Wenjack and residential school awareness 

By Sarah Cooke,

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Chanie Wenjack was a 12-year-old Anishinaabe child who died of hunger and exposure in 1966 when he ran away from a residential school in Kenora.

The school was 600 kilometres from his home, Ogoki Post on the Marten Falls First Nation.

Staff and students at Parry Sound High School (PSHS) walked 275 kilometres more than one week ago to participate and learn from a Walk for Wenjack.

Johna Hupfield, an Indigenous studies and Ojibwe language teacher at the high school, organized the event.

“With the pandemic, the walk seemed so obvious to help educate our school,” said Hupfield. “Typically, PSHS would do an orange-shirt day talk. The Indigenous studies classes would visit each classroom and do a presentation _ not very long but whatever was comfortable ? this year, we couldn’t do that.”

Hupfield said her class was brainstorming ideas and thought it would be cool if everyone took some time to walk for Wenjack and take a moment to think about him.

“Right now, we’re walking outside to take a break,” said Hupfield. “But let’s take time think about all the things we’ve learned as a school and to think about a 12-year-old trying to make it home.”

Chanie Wenjack’s story became widely known through the advocacy work of the late Tragically Hip vocalist Gord Downie.

“This is the time of year where kids would try and run away and leave the residential schools,” Hupfield said. “Although Chanie had no idea that he was going for 600 kilometres. He thought he was going for as much as he could. So that was what we wanted to leave our classmates and our teachers with.”

Staff and students also wore purple for Gord Downie, who died from cancer in the same week as the anniversary of Wenjack’s death, said Hupfield.

“We are proud to see our staff and students engaging in acts of reconciliation,” said Near North school board chair Jay Aspin.

“Honouring the memory of Chanie Wenjack is an important step on our journey.”

“We must continue to work together with our Indigenous partners to ensure we are moving forward in a positive way.”

Parry Sound High School is a Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Fund Legacy School.

What that means, according to Hupfield, is that the school is committed to ensuring that the legacy of reconciliation continues.

“It’s showing that commitment that your school is making to ensure that there is always an awareness to Indigenous issues but it’s also non-Indigenous issues,” she said. “It’s that classic question where people say, `How many people know about treaties or how many of you are treaty people?’ and really the whole room should put up their hand because we’re all a part of those treaties.”

The Near North District School Board also has legacy schools in MacTier, Mattawa and North Bay.

“As an Indigenous person, I like that a legacy school is opening the door for non-Indigenous educators and parents who want to have that conversation,” said Hupfield. “It feels good to know that we have a space where we can have these conversations because they are tough talks.”

Sarah Cooke is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Perry Sound North Star. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

Add Your Voice