Daily
National News

Parry Sound High School walks for Chanie Wenjack and residential school awareness 

November 2, 2020 25 views

By Sarah Cooke,

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Chanie Wenjack was a 12-year-old Anishinaabe child who died of hunger and exposure in 1966 when he ran away from a residential school in  Kenora.

The school was 600 kilometres from his home, Ogoki Post on the Marten Falls First Nation.

Staff and students at Parry Sound High School (PSHS) walked 275 kilometres more than one week ago to participate and learn from a Walk for Wenjack.

Johna Hupfield, an Indigenous studies and Ojibwe language teacher at the high school, organized the event.

“With the pandemic, the walk seemed so obvious to help educate our  school,” said Hupfield. “Typically, PSHS would do an orange-shirt day  talk. The Indigenous studies classes would visit each classroom and do a  presentation _ not very long but whatever was comfortable ? this year,  we couldn’t do that.”

Hupfield said her class was brainstorming ideas and thought it would  be cool if everyone took some time to walk for Wenjack and take a moment  to think about him.

“Right now, we’re walking outside to take a break,” said Hupfield.  “But let’s take time think about all the things we’ve learned as a  school and to think about a 12-year-old trying to make it home.”

Chanie Wenjack’s story became widely known through the advocacy work of the late Tragically Hip vocalist Gord Downie.

“This is the time of year where kids would try and run away and leave  the residential schools,” Hupfield said. “Although Chanie had no idea  that he was going for 600 kilometres. He thought he was going for as  much as he could. So that was what we wanted to leave our classmates and  our teachers with.”

Staff and students also wore purple for Gord Downie, who died from  cancer in the same week as the anniversary of Wenjack’s death, said  Hupfield.

“We are proud to see our staff and students engaging in acts of  reconciliation,” said Near North school board chair Jay Aspin.

“Honouring the memory of Chanie Wenjack is an important step on our  journey.”

“We must continue to work together with our Indigenous partners to ensure we are moving forward in a positive way.”

Parry Sound High School is a Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Fund Legacy School.

What that means, according to Hupfield, is that the school is  committed to ensuring that the legacy of reconciliation continues.

“It’s showing that commitment that your school is making to ensure  that there is always an awareness to Indigenous issues but it’s also  non-Indigenous issues,” she said. “It’s that classic question where  people say, `How many people know about treaties or how many of you are  treaty people?’ and really the whole room should put up their hand  because we’re all a part of those treaties.”

The Near North District School Board also has legacy schools in MacTier, Mattawa and North Bay.

“As an Indigenous person, I like that a legacy school is opening the  door for non-Indigenous educators and parents who want to have that  conversation,” said Hupfield. “It feels good to know that we have a  space where we can have these conversations because they are tough  talks.”

Sarah Cooke is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Perry Sound North Star. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Judge dismisses defamation claim by Dakota Access protester 

November 2, 2020 80

By James MacPherson THE ASSOCIATED PRESS BISMARCK, N.D.- A federal judge has dismissed part of a…

Read more
Daily

Wellington Water Watchers part of petition calling for Nestle to return controversial wells

November 2, 2020 46

By Leah Gerber, Local  Journalism Initiative Reporter ABERFOYLE- Anyone who believes Nestle should give its  controversial…

Read more

Leave a Reply