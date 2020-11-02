Daily
Wellington Water Watchers part of petition calling for Nestle to return controversial wells

November 2, 2020 47 views

By Leah Gerber,

Local  Journalism Initiative Reporter

ABERFOYLE- Anyone who believes Nestle should give its  controversial wells back to the public before they sell any of their North  American brands has a chance to let the company know.

Wellington Water Watchers has teamed up with the Story of Stuff to promote an  online petition to Nestle.

The petition is available online at sumofus.org  and on the Story of Stuff website.

The Sum of Us petition is showing nearly 67,500 signatures and Sam Pearse,  the campaign manager of plastics at Story of Stuff says their petition has  nearly 10,000 signatures, though that number is not visible to the public on the  campaign’s webpage.

Mike Balkwill, the campaign manager for the Water Watchers says the groups  intend to deliver hard copies of the petition to Nestle headquarters. A deadline  for this is expected to be decided next week.

This summer Nestle announced  it intends to sell a large portion of its North American portfolio.

Advocates say to make up for the controversial history in these communities,  the rights to take water at five controversial wells in North America should be  returned to the public before any of the North American portfolio is sold.

The controversial sites in question include the Aberfoyle well, Ruby Mountain  Springs in Colorado, Ginnie Springs in Florida, the Arrowhead complex in  California, and White Pine Springs in Michigan.

Balkwill believes this is an opportunity for Nestle and the provincial  government to do things differently.

“The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council has made a claim to the  Aberfoyle site,” says Balkwill. “They delivered a cease-and-desist  order to Nestle in 2019. Wellington Water Watchers are amplifying that  demand.”

“Premier Ford and the federal government could use this as an opportunity to  look at this with a fresh lens of reconciliation and watershed-level  governance.”

If Nestle doesn’t give the water-taking rights back to the public, the  Wellington Water Watchers believe the province or federal government should buy  them.

When previously asked about the provincial government’s stance on the  possibility of purchasing the water rights from Nestle, the Ministry of  Environment, Conservation and Parks responded, “We can’t take water for granted  _ it is a vital resource for our health and well-being, and for the way of life  we all enjoy.

“If a municipality decides to include the wells as part of a new or changing  municipal **>residential<** drinking water system, the local source protection plans  developed under the Clean Water Act, 2006 would be updated to include the  wells,” according to Gary Wheeler, a spokesperson for the ministry.

The Wellington Water Watchers have so far not received a response from Nestle  or government.

 Leah Gerber’s reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its  Local Journalism Initiative. The funding allows her to report on stories about  the Grand River Watershed

