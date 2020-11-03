Brantford Food Bank Christmas Basket Registration open

BRANTFORD, ONT–The Brantford Food Bank’s Christmas Baskets Program registration has begun for the 2020 season but there are changes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are committed to helping individuals and families this Holiday Season,” says Heather Vanner, Executive Director. “We’ve made some changes, but we are here to help.”

Registration for the Christmas Baskets program began on Tuesday, November 3rd at the Brantford Food Bank located at 102-1100 Clarence St. Program registration ends Friday, November 27th.

Anyone needing the program must call the Food Bank to set up a registration appointment. (519-751-4357 ext. 225)

Individuals must show valid identification for each member of the household, as well as proof of income and proof of address.

The program will operate exclusively from the Brantford Food Bank location at 1100 Clarence St. S. this year.

The Christmas Baskets program will not be accepting donations of toys, knitted goods, or other items this year.

The Christmas Baskets program will be providing gift cards for food and toys this year.

The program is requesting monetary donations and donations of gift cards to be able to give each household a gift card for food, as well as toy shopping gift cards for parents and caregivers to purchase gifts for their children.

Food donations can be made to the Brantford Food Bank.

Last year over more than 1,500 families across Brantford, Brant County and Six Nations received Christmas Baskets and toys for children last year and the organization is anticipating similar numbers again this Holiday Season.

The Christmas Baskets program provides food for a holiday dinner and toys for children in need.

To find out more about registration, please call 519-751-4357

