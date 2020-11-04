Ancaster man dumping garbage, old cars on local woman’s building lot

By Georgia LaForme Writer Six Nations woman Jessa Laight was excited to finally be able to get started building her own home for her, her partner and her12-year-old. She had an acre of land inherited from a family member on Fifth Line and couldn’t wait to put the shovel in the ground. That is, until she visited the site. Skeltons of vehicles and car parts were scattered around. Barrels containing an unknown liquid were on the site. Garbage that was dumped spilled over from a neighbour onto her property. She broke down in tears when she saw the mess. “It’s going to take years to clean up.” Laight told Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) last Tuesday night. There were even old trailers on the site. “There were people living in…
