Anishniabek Nation Chiefs-in-Assembly confirm Commissioner on Governance

DOKIS FIRST NATION (November 4, 2020) – The Anishinabek Nation Chiefs-in-Assembly have unanimously confirmed Patrick Madahbee of Aundeck Omni Kaning as its new Commissioner on Governance during the second day on the online 2020 Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Assembly.

“The former Grand Council Chief Patrick Madahbee had a saying going into his last term, ‘You can count on Patrick!’ and he has demonstrated that through his advocacy for the Anishinabek for over 47 years,” says Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Glen Hare. “I would like to congratulate the new Commissioner on Governance Patrick Madahbee. I look forward to working with him once again as we continue to advocate for Anishinaabe Governance.”

Madahbee was selected for the role through a First Nation selection process. Accepting his confirmation, Madahbee expressed his gratitude to the Chiefs-in-Assembly and stated that he will continue to “guard the interests of our communities,” as he has over many years of service to the Anishinabek in various leadership positions. Commissioner Madahbee held the position of Grand Council Chief in the 1980s and again just recently, in the nine years preceding Grand Council Chief Hare’s current term.

“For the 47 years I have been involved, we have been talking about getting Indian Affairs off our backs. We have an opportunity here now to do this,” Madahbee said, urging First Nations leaders to look through an “Anishinaabe lens” at the opportunity the Anishinabek Nation Governance Agreement provides to establish Anishinaabe governance and replace Indian Act governance.

The Commissioner on Governance is an ex-officio member of the Chiefs Committee on Governance. The Commissioner on Governance will coordinate the Anishinaabe self-government initiatives and will facilitate the drive to comprehensive self-government. In 2019, the Grand Council Assembly reconfirmed the mandate of the Chiefs Committee on Governance to pursue comprehensive self-government through negotiation and assertion.

The Anishinabek Nation Long-Term Strategic Plan, Geyaabi Waa Ni Zhiwebag, also adopted Wednesday, November 4, 2020. It is expected to guide the work of Commissioner on Governance and the Chiefs Committee on Governance. The top priority of the strategic plan is language and culture.

“We are doing this for our future,” said Grand Council Chief Hare during his opening remarks today. “Anishinaabe governance is in our language and this is the foundation of self-determination and our survival.”

The assembly is being hosted by Dokis First Nation.

The Anishinabek Nation is a political advocate for 39 member First Nations across Ontario, representing approximately 65,000 citizens. The Anishinabek Nation is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact.

