Feds add $204M to fight COVID-19 in Indigenous communities

By Maan Alhmidi THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa will spend an additional $204 million targeted at child care, education and infrastructure to help Indigenous communities fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Trudeau says the government is spending $120 million to support early learning and child-care facilities in First Nations, Inuit and Metis communities during the pandemic. He says the government is providing $25 million to help Indigenous post-secondary institutions with increased costs related to the pandemic, and $59 million to improve infrastructure in First Nations to meet COVID-19 health and safety standards. The new money is on top of more than $2.2 billion the federal government has already allocated to help Indigenous and northern communities get through the health crisis. Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller says today’s announcement…
