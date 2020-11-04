Feds add $204M to fight COVID-19 in Indigenous communities

By Maan Alhmidi THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa will spend an additional $204 million targeted at child care, education and infrastructure to help Indigenous communities fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Trudeau says the government is spending $120 million to support early learning and child-care facilities in First Nations, Inuit and Metis communities during the pandemic. He says the government is providing $25 million to help Indigenous post-secondary institutions with increased costs related to the pandemic, and $59 million to improve infrastructure in First Nations to meet COVID-19 health and safety standards. The new money is on top of more than $2.2 billion the federal government has already allocated to help Indigenous and northern communities get through the health crisis. Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller says today’s announcement…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice