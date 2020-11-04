Local News
ticker

Feds add $204M to fight COVID-19 in Indigenous communities

November 4, 2020 24 views

By Maan Alhmidi THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa will spend an additional $204 million targeted at child care, education and infrastructure to help Indigenous communities fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Trudeau says the government is spending $120 million to support early learning and child-care facilities in First Nations, Inuit and Metis communities during the pandemic. He says the government is providing $25 million to help Indigenous post-secondary institutions with increased costs related to the pandemic, and $59 million to improve infrastructure in First Nations to meet COVID-19 health and safety standards. The new money is on top of more than $2.2 billion the federal government has already allocated to help Indigenous and northern communities get through the health crisis. Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller says today’s announcement…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Halloween may be over but the memories of the long line up to a safe COVID-19 free event sponsored by Six Nation’s various band departments still lingers. The line extended down Pauline Johnson Road across Highway 54 and past Turtle Island News. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)
Local News

Traffic was snarly for a COVID-19 free Trick and Treat Six Nations event

November 4, 2020 54

Halloween with a Six Nations COVID-19-free style By Georgia LaForme Writer The line-up itself was monsterous.…

Read more
Six Nations COVID-19 cases continue to rise
COVID-19

Six Nations COVID-19 cases continue to rise

November 4, 2020 88

Six Nations  COVID-19 cases have grown again. The community now has a total of 93 cases…

Read more