Local News
Judge orders land dispute spokesman to pay costs

November 4, 2020 117 views

In awarding $168,000 in legal and damage costs against a Six Nations land dispute spokesman, Ontario Justice R. J Harper wrote “that pain cannot be used as a battle cry that can only lead to divisions, hate and future violence,” in his decision. “The years of abuse inflicted on the Indigenous community and their resulting pain must be recognized by all of our society and is recognized by the court. However, that pain cannot be used as a battle cry that can only lead to division, hate and future violence,” wrote Harper. Harper ordered 1492 Land Back Lane spokesman to pay $168,000 in legal bills for the developer and Haldimand County. Justice Harper issued the order last Thursday in a written ruling that included his reason for granting a permanent…

Halloween may be over but the memories of the long line up to a safe COVID-19 free event sponsored by Six Nation’s various band departments still lingers. The line extended down Pauline Johnson Road across Highway 54 and past Turtle Island News. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)
Local News

Traffic was snarly for a COVID-19 free Trick and Treat Six Nations event

November 4, 2020 53

Halloween with a Six Nations COVID-19-free style By Georgia LaForme Writer The line-up itself was monsterous.…

Local News

Feds add $204M to fight COVID-19 in Indigenous communities

November 4, 2020 24

By Maan Alhmidi THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa will spend an additional…

