Judge orders land dispute spokesman to pay costs

In awarding $168,000 in legal and damage costs against a Six Nations land dispute spokesman, Ontario Justice R. J Harper wrote “that pain cannot be used as a battle cry that can only lead to divisions, hate and future violence,” in his decision. “The years of abuse inflicted on the Indigenous community and their resulting pain must be recognized by all of our society and is recognized by the court. However, that pain cannot be used as a battle cry that can only lead to division, hate and future violence,” wrote Harper. Harper ordered 1492 Land Back Lane spokesman to pay $168,000 in legal bills for the developer and Haldimand County. Justice Harper issued the order last Thursday in a written ruling that included his reason for granting a permanent…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice