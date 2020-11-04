Local News
ticker

Outdoor learning coming for Six Nations students

November 4, 2020 65 views

By Georgia LaForme Writer Six Nations students may finally be able to engage in outdoor education activities thanks to the Principals Advisory Committee that appeared at Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) Monday. SNEC was presented with a proposal for outdoor learning from a group of principles from each of the five schools in the community. “We started this a couple years ago” said Robin Staats, Principal of Emily C General Elementary School. “But more recently we have felt the need for outdoor leaning spaces. One of the things the ministry is recommending during the pandemic is outdoor learning. It sort of marries with the idea we as principles have been looking at.” The overview of the proposal states “we strongly feel that the need to implement outdoor learning as a…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Halloween may be over but the memories of the long line up to a safe COVID-19 free event sponsored by Six Nation’s various band departments still lingers. The line extended down Pauline Johnson Road across Highway 54 and past Turtle Island News. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)
Local News

Traffic was snarly for a COVID-19 free Trick and Treat Six Nations event

November 4, 2020 53

Halloween with a Six Nations COVID-19-free style By Georgia LaForme Writer The line-up itself was monsterous.…

Read more
Local News

Feds add $204M to fight COVID-19 in Indigenous communities

November 4, 2020 24

By Maan Alhmidi THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa will spend an additional…

Read more