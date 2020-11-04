Outdoor learning coming for Six Nations students

By Georgia LaForme Writer Six Nations students may finally be able to engage in outdoor education activities thanks to the Principals Advisory Committee that appeared at Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) Monday. SNEC was presented with a proposal for outdoor learning from a group of principles from each of the five schools in the community. “We started this a couple years ago” said Robin Staats, Principal of Emily C General Elementary School. “But more recently we have felt the need for outdoor leaning spaces. One of the things the ministry is recommending during the pandemic is outdoor learning. It sort of marries with the idea we as principles have been looking at.” The overview of the proposal states “we strongly feel that the need to implement outdoor learning as a…
