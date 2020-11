Over $2 million in program funding approved

Six Nations Elected Council has approved the 2020/21 Aboriginal Recipient Funding Arrangement for the community for a total of $2,908,226.60. The funding breaks down to: Education – school emergencies COVID-19, 273,115.62, Education – Administration of Instructional Services COVID- 19, $965,046.00, Education – Renovation/Additions COVID 19, $211,603.50, Education – Targeted HCSE $119,000.00, Education – Post Secondary, $375,000.00, Education – Skills link program, $59,909.53, Housing – On reserve construction and renovations $301,484.00, Housing – Enhanced housing construction, $542,671.20 and Housing Capacity / Innovation $60,296.80….



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page