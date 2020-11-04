Over $2 million in program funding approved

Six Nations Elected Council has approved the 2020/21 Aboriginal Recipient Funding Arrangement for the community for a total of $2,908,226.60. The funding breaks down to: Education – school emergencies COVID-19, 273,115.62, Education – Administration of Instructional Services COVID- 19, $965,046.00, Education – Renovation/Additions COVID 19, $211,603.50, Education – Targeted HCSE $119,000.00, Education – Post Secondary, $375,000.00, Education – Skills link program, $59,909.53, Housing – On reserve construction and renovations $301,484.00, Housing – Enhanced housing construction, $542,671.20 and Housing Capacity / Innovation $60,296.80….



