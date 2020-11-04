Six Nations COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Six Nations COVID-19 cases have grown again. The community now has a total of 93 cases since the outbreak in March. As of Tuesday Six Nations had 9 active cases but no positive or infectious cases. Last Wednesday (Oct., 28th) two new positive cases were confirmed. Last week Six Nations statistics showed the community was hit with 16 new cases in seven days. .Six Nations new total, as of Tuesday, Nov., 3, hit 93 cases including 9 active cases, 5 resolved and 85 totally resolved since March, one positive and one death. Brant County declared a new case at the Salon Mirage hair stylist on the weekend which was shut down .The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit declared a COVID-19 outbreak at McKinnon Park Secondary School in Caledonia Thursday October 28 2020…



