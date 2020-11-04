Daily
National News

Six Nations Police Child Pornography investigation leads to charges

November 4, 2020 2 views
Six Nations Police Shield

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-A man is facing a series of child pornography charges after Six Nations Police launched an Internet Child Exploitation investigation that led to the search of a local residence Tuesday, Nov., 3, 2020 where  an adult male was taken into custody without incident.

Police said the man was known to be using a wireless account while residing on Six Nations. Six Nations Police requested investigative assistance  from the Ontario Provincial Police’s Child Sexual Exploitation Unit.

As a result of the investigation  a 37 year old man faces charges of Accessing Child Pornography, Possession of Child Pornography, Distributing Child Pornography and two counts of Fail to Comply with Undertaking.

The man was held for a formal bail hearing on November 4, 2020.

Police continue to investigate.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Halloween may be over but the memories of the long line up to a safe COVID-19 free event sponsored by Six Nation’s various band departments still lingers. The line extended down Pauline Johnson Road across Highway 54 and past Turtle Island News. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)
Local News

Traffic was snarly for a COVID-19 free Trick and Treat Six Nations event

November 4, 2020 62

Halloween with a Six Nations COVID-19-free style By Georgia LaForme Writer The line-up itself was monsterous.…

Read more
Local News

Feds add $204M to fight COVID-19 in Indigenous communities

November 4, 2020 25

By Maan Alhmidi THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa will spend an additional…

Read more

Leave a Reply