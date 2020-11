Six Nations Police Child Pornography investigation leads to charges

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-A man is facing a series of child pornography charges after Six Nations Police launched an Internet Child Exploitation investigation that led to the search of a local residence Tuesday, Nov., 3, 2020 where an adult male was taken into custody without incident.

Police said the man was known to be using a wireless account while residing on Six Nations. Six Nations Police requested investigative assistance from the Ontario Provincial Police’s Child Sexual Exploitation Unit.

As a result of the investigation a 37 year old man faces charges of Accessing Child Pornography, Possession of Child Pornography, Distributing Child Pornography and two counts of Fail to Comply with Undertaking.

The man was held for a formal bail hearing on November 4, 2020.

Police continue to investigate.

