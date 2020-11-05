Daily
Brantford Police seeking help finding missing city teen

November 5, 2020

November 04, 2020

BRANTFORD, ONT-Brantford Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Jasmine Lapin was reported missing on November 3, 2020. She was last seen in the area of Gladstone Ave.
She is described as 5’4”, 105 lbs with shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing grey leggings with light grey stripe, a white pair of Fila brand running shoes and a red plaid jacket.
Police and family are concerned for her well-being. Anyone with information is asked to call the Brantford Police Service at (519) 756-7050.

