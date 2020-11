OHSWEKEN- Six Nations Police issued an drug overdose alert Wednesday, Nov., 4, 2020 after the community saw three suspected overdoses in the last five days .

Six Nations police said since Oct. 1, they also have received reports of two possible suspected overdose deaths.

“If you use drugs, use with someone you trust,” police said in a social media post.

Police also advised drug users to keep on hand naloxone, which can reverse the affects of an opioid overdose, and know how to use it.

