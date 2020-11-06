Daily
National News

Two Brantford men facing weapons charges

November 6, 2020 271 views

BRANTFORD, ONT- Two city men are facing multiple weapons charges after Brantford Police arrested two armed men in a  hotel in the King George and Wood Street areas.

Gun seized (Brantford Police Photo)

Police said they received a report of an armed man,  Thursday, November 5, 2020, at about 1:00 p.m. at a city hotelPolice secured the area and evacuate the hotel. Brantford Police working with the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board placed the nearby St Pius X School on Wood Street into hold and secure as a precautionary measure.

At approximately 2:20 p.m. police located and arrested two suspects inside the hotel.

The two men are facing the following charges:

Suspect #1 – a 32-year-old Brantford man  is charged with:

  • Possession of a firearm
  • Possession of a firearm while prohibited
  • Careless storage of a firearm
  • Weapons dangerous to the public peace
  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Fail to comply with an order

Suspect #2  –  a 34-year-old Brantford  man is charged with:

  • Possession of a firearm
  • Possession of a firearm while prohibited
  • Careless storage of a firearm
  • Weapons dangerous to the public peace
  • Carrying a concealed weapon

Brantford Police Service would like to thank the public and the St Pius X school community for their cooperation during this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at  519-756-0113. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip can be submitted at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

 

 

 

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Education administrators concerned over disparities in COVID 19 funding for First Nations students 

November 6, 2020 44

By Bayleigh Marelj Local Journalism Initiative Reporter First Nations students attending schools off of reserves are…

Read more
Daily

Plan funds First Nations safety vessels, environment response depot in B.C. 

November 6, 2020 36

VANCOUVER- Two B.C. First Nations are benefiting from a partnership through the federal Oceans Protection Plan…

Read more

Leave a Reply