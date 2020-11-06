Two Brantford men facing weapons charges

BRANTFORD, ONT- Two city men are facing multiple weapons charges after Brantford Police arrested two armed men in a hotel in the King George and Wood Street areas.

Police said they received a report of an armed man, Thursday, November 5, 2020, at about 1:00 p.m. at a city hotelPolice secured the area and evacuate the hotel. Brantford Police working with the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board placed the nearby St Pius X School on Wood Street into hold and secure as a precautionary measure.

At approximately 2:20 p.m. police located and arrested two suspects inside the hotel.

The two men are facing the following charges:

Suspect #1 – a 32-year-old Brantford man is charged with:

Possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm while prohibited

Careless storage of a firearm

Weapons dangerous to the public peace

Carrying a concealed weapon

Fail to comply with an order

Suspect #2 – a 34-year-old Brantford man is charged with:

Possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm while prohibited

Careless storage of a firearm

Weapons dangerous to the public peace

Carrying a concealed weapon

Brantford Police Service would like to thank the public and the St Pius X school community for their cooperation during this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-0113. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip can be submitted at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

