Ohsweken man facing drug and trafficking charges

November 9, 2020

BRANTFORD-An Ohsweken man is facing drug charges after city police spotted a man running from the scene of a 911 call Monday, Nov., 9th, 2020.

Brantford Police responded to a 9-1-1 call at about 12:20 a.m. that had reported an elderly male in medical distress at a residence in the area of East Avenue.

Police arrived at the scene to check on the well-being of occupants and found everything in order at the residence and no occupants in medical distress. Upon arrival police also spotted a man attempting to flee. Investigation found the man was under a court ordered recognizance and two court ordered probation orders. Police said the 19 year-old was found to be in breach of conditions of the orders.

Further investigation found the man in possession of the following items, which were seized by officers:

8.2 grams (approx.) of cocaine with an approximate street value of $820

4 percoset pills with an approximate street value of $20

Approximately $3700 in Canadian currency

As a result of the investigation, a 19 year old man from Ohsweken was charged with the following:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act x 2

Breech of judicial release order contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

Breech of probation contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada and

Possession of property obtained by crime under the Criminal Code of Canada

The accused is currently being held for bail.

Anyone with information regarding this matter or any other drug-related activities is asked to contact the Street Crime Unit of the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-0113 ext. 2286. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

