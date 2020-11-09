Daily
National News

Ohsweken man facing drug and trafficking charges

November 9, 2020 805 views

November 9, 2020

 BRANTFORD-An Ohsweken man is facing drug charges after city  police spotted a man running from the scene of a 911 call Monday, Nov., 9th, 2020.

Brantford Police responded to a 9-1-1 call at about 12:20 a.m. that had reported an elderly male in medical distress at a residence in the area of East Avenue.

Police arrived at the scene to check on the well-being of occupants and found everything in order at the residence and no occupants in medical distress. Upon arrival police also spotted a man attempting to flee. Investigation found the man was under a court ordered  recognizance and two court ordered probation orders. Police said the 19 year-old was found to be in breach of conditions of the orders.

Further investigation found the man in possession of the following items, which were seized by officers:

  • 8.2 grams (approx.) of cocaine with an approximate street value of $820
  • 4 percoset pills with an approximate street value of $20
  • Approximately $3700 in Canadian currency

As a result of the investigation, a 19 year old man from Ohsweken was charged with the following:

  • Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act x 2
  • Breech of judicial release order contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada
  • Breech of probation contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada and
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under the Criminal Code of Canada

The accused is currently being held for bail.

Anyone with information regarding this matter or any other drug-related activities is asked to contact the Street Crime Unit of the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-0113 ext. 2286. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

