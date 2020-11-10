Feds commit $61 million to help Indigenous communities in Manitoba fight COVID 19 

By Maan Alhmidi

THE CANADIAN PRESS

Ottawa will provide more than $61 million in immediate funding to help Indigenous communities in Manitoba fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.

The new money will support public health measures, food security and other surge capacity needs, Trudeau said. Indigenous Services Canada is mobilizing people to do contact tracing and sending equipment to affected communities.

Announcing the funding on Twitter Monday evening, Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said the it was prompted by Manitoba’s alarming rise in COVID-19 cases.

In a series of tweets, Miller said the funding will include $38 million for public health services, $3 million for personal care homes, $3.4 million for community infrastructure improvements and $17 million for Indigenous communities on reserve.

The news comes as COVID-19 cases in Manitoba keep rising, prompting Premier Brian Pallister to announce more restrictions are on the way, including closing restaurants and forbidding people from gathering socially with people from outside their household.

On Tuesday, Manitoba health officials reported 383 new cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths from the illness.

The Manitoba First Nations COVID-19 co-ordination team said Monday that 50 First Nations people living in the province has contracted the novel coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, including 20 people living on reserve.

The team, which co-ordinates the efforts of several Indigenous groups to fight the pandemic, said the new cases bring the total number of active COVID-19 cases n First Nations communities to 963.

