National News

Six Nations teen charged with firearm offences after OPP investigate hunting complaint

November 10, 2020 824 views

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – A 17-year-old Six Nations teen is facing multiple  firearm and other offences after Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)  investigated a hunting complaint on River Road in Cayuga.

OPP said they received a hunting complaint Tuesday November 10, 2020 at 12:46 a.m., that reported a vehicle was in the area and possibly hunting from their vehicle. Police located the vehicle and investigated.

OPP spoke with the four young occupants and located several long guns in the vehicle.

OPP said further investigation determined the driver was in violation of multiple firearm offences as well as Highway Traffic Act offences.

OPP charged a 17-year-old from Ohsweken, Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation, Ontario with:

  • Transport firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner (4 counts)
  • Careless storage of a firearm (3 counts)
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm (3 counts)
  • Use plates not authorized for vehicle
  • Operate motor vehicle without insurance
  • Drive motor vehicle – no driver’s licence

The accused is to appear at the Ontario Youth Court of Justice in Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charges.

