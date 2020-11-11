Local News
1492 Land Back Lane working to unite Six Nations

November 11, 2020 1 view

By Lynda Powless Editor While both the federal and provincial governments are absent from any talks to resolve outstanding Six Nations land rights issues 1492 Land Back Lane supporters are moving to unite Six Nations. Spokesman Skylar Williams said community meetings are being held beginning this week to discuss the land rights issue and the launching of 1492 Land Back Lane. The meetings, being held at the corner of Sixth Line and Argyle Street, will update the community. “We want to hear concerns from our people and talk about the barricades and the negotiations,” said Skylar Williams. Williams said there are no negotiations going on. “The feds and province have continued to drag their feet on all of it,” he said. He said Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller contacted him…

