Bennett told them resolve it yourself…so Six Nations did

Canada says it supports Indigenous nation rebuilding. It says it wants to see Indigenous Nations advancing self-determination and reconciliation and it’s showing its support through its pocket book with $4 million from its Nation Rebuilding Program, awarded to 10 Indigenous “groups” in Ontario. Not Indigenous Nations, Indigenous groups. And not transitional funding to aid in rebuilding the nations torn apart but instead program funding. Dollars are going to institutional capacity, governance building through unified community-based approaches. Sitting comfortably at her Toronto home or in her Ottawa office the Indigenous Crown Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett says the Liberal government will work with Indigenous peoples on a “shared path of reconciliation” while committed to supporting nation building. Yet she remains MIA at Six Nations/Caledonia. Four months since a land reclamation of a…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice